Penalty Drama: India's Heartbreak Against Argentina

India suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in the FIH Pro League, losing 1-2 to Argentina in a controversial match. Jugraj Singh's penalty in the final minutes was allowed to retake but eventually saved, sealing Argentina's win. India now heads to Belgium to face Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amstelveen | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:59 IST
Penalty Drama: India's Heartbreak Against Argentina
Jugraj Singh
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In a gripping encounter, India faced a heartbreaking 1-2 defeat against Argentina in the FIH Pro League's European leg.

Early on, Jugraj Singh gave India a lead, but Tomas Domene's double strike turned the game. A late penalty drama unfolded as Jugraj's goal was controversially disallowed. Despite a retake, Argentina's goalkeeper denied India an equalizer.

This marked India's fourth straight loss and concluded their stint in Europe, as the team prepares to confront Australia in Belgium.

