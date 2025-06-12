Penalty Drama: India's Heartbreak Against Argentina

In a gripping encounter, India faced a heartbreaking 1-2 defeat against Argentina in the FIH Pro League's European leg.

Early on, Jugraj Singh gave India a lead, but Tomas Domene's double strike turned the game. A late penalty drama unfolded as Jugraj's goal was controversially disallowed. Despite a retake, Argentina's goalkeeper denied India an equalizer.

This marked India's fourth straight loss and concluded their stint in Europe, as the team prepares to confront Australia in Belgium.