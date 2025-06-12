Australia Dominates South Africa In Thrilling World Test Championship Clash

Australia took control of the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's, ending day two on 144-8 with a commanding lead of 218 runs. The match, characterized by dramatic swings in momentum, is set for an enthralling third day as Australia sets a formidable target.

Pat Cummins proved pivotal, claiming six wickets to dismiss the South African side for 138, eclipsing Australia's first innings of 212. Despite a resilient South African start, Cummins' spell swung the momentum, establishing a 74-run lead.

Alex Carey spearheaded Australia's late resurgence, generating crucial runs in their second innings. With the innings poised at 73-7, Carey's swift 43 turned the tables before succumbing to Rabada. The gripping encounter promises further drama as Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon look to extend the lead.

