Australia Dominates South Africa In Thrilling World Test Championship Clash
Australia gained a strong advantage against South Africa in the World Test Championship final, finishing day two at 144-8 in their second innings, leading by 218 runs. Pat Cummins’ six wickets helped dismiss South Africa for 138. Alex Carey led a late charge to strengthen Australia's position, anticipating a decisive third day.
Australia took control of the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's, ending day two on 144-8 with a commanding lead of 218 runs. The match, characterized by dramatic swings in momentum, is set for an enthralling third day as Australia sets a formidable target.
Pat Cummins proved pivotal, claiming six wickets to dismiss the South African side for 138, eclipsing Australia's first innings of 212. Despite a resilient South African start, Cummins' spell swung the momentum, establishing a 74-run lead.
Alex Carey spearheaded Australia's late resurgence, generating crucial runs in their second innings. With the innings poised at 73-7, Carey's swift 43 turned the tables before succumbing to Rabada. The gripping encounter promises further drama as Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon look to extend the lead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Breaking Barriers: India's Mixed Disability Cricket Team Sets Eyes on England Series
KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Aims for All-Formats Cricket with India
Nepal Premier League: Building a Cricket Legacy in the Himalayas
Ravindra Jadeja: An Ambition for Leadership in India’s Test Cricket
Heather Knight's Injury Sidelines England's Cricket Star