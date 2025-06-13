Sporting's Firm Stance Amid Transfer Rumors for Gyokeres

Amid swirling transfer rumors, Sporting President Frederico Varandas has categorically dismissed reports suggesting the club would sell star striker Viktor Gyokeres for 70 million euros. Varandas emphasized there's been no such offer for the Swedish goal-machine, linked with top clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal.

Gyokeres, who has an impressive track record of 54 goals last season and 97 goals in 102 matches for Sporting, remains under contract for three more years with a 100 million euros release clause. Although Varandas stated Sporting won't insist on the full amount, he denied any agreement allowing a 70 million euro transfer.

Varandas clarified Sporting's stance, saying, "I can't guarantee a departure for a specific amount, but I assure no demand for the full clause. It's unpredictable what next year holds - 40 million, 60 million, or 80 million euros." Gyokeres has also addressed the ongoing speculation, urging patience until he speaks publicly.