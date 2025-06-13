Left Menu

Visa Denial Sidelines Ayrton Costa for Club World Cup

Ayrton Costa, a Boca Juniors defender, will miss the Club World Cup due to being denied a U.S. visa. Costa's absence, impacted by a 2018 criminal case, leaves coach Miguel Russo without a crucial starter. Veteran Marcos Rojo is expected to fill in against Benfica.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:01 IST
Ayrton Costa, the promising Boca Juniors defender, has been ruled out of the Club World Cup after being denied a U.S. visa, the club announced Thursday.

Costa, 25, missed the team's Sunday departure to Miami, where his visa application was still pending at the U.S. embassy in Buenos Aires. Despite being on the roster for the tournament, which kicks off Saturday, Boca confirmed Costa's visa denial without divulging specific reasons.

The defender's past involvement in a 2018 criminal case related to an attempted robbery in Bernal, Argentina, potentially influenced the decision. Coach Miguel Russo now faces a lineup adjustment against Benfica for Monday's Group C opener, with veteran Marcos Rojo expected to step in as Costa's replacement.

