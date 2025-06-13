Thrilling Victory: India Edges Out Belgium in European Tour
India secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Belgium on their European tour, with goals from Sonam, Lalthantluangi, and Kanika Siwach. Despite Belgium's strong comeback with goals from Marie Goenns and Marte Marie, India held on to their lead to continue their winning streak.
India clinched a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Belgium, marking their third consecutive win in the European tour.
Sonam set the tone with an early goal, and Lalthantluangi's penalty corner in the third quarter put India ahead. Belgium, however, responded with two quick goals to level the match.
Kanika Siwach sealed the win for India in the final quarter, ensuring their momentum continued. Up next, India faces Australia on Saturday.
