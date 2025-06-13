Thrilling Victory: India Edges Out Belgium in European Tour

India clinched a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Belgium, marking their third consecutive win in the European tour.

Sonam set the tone with an early goal, and Lalthantluangi's penalty corner in the third quarter put India ahead. Belgium, however, responded with two quick goals to level the match.

Kanika Siwach sealed the win for India in the final quarter, ensuring their momentum continued. Up next, India faces Australia on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)