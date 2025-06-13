Left Menu

Rookie Avani Prashanth Shines in Hulencourt Women's Open

Indian rookie Avani Prashanth had an impressive start at the Hulencourt Women's Open, tying for second place after an action-packed first round. She achieved a 4-under 68 with seven birdies. Australia's Kelsey Bennett leads, while India's seasoned players Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall showed modest results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hulencourt | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:24 IST
Rookie Avani Prashanth Shines in Hulencourt Women's Open
Avani Prashanth

Indian golf prodigy Avani Prashanth has showcased her burgeoning talent with a stellar opening round at the Hulencourt Women's Open, clinching a tied second position after an impressive 4-under 68. Prashanth dazzled on the course with seven birdies, ending just one stroke behind Australia's Kelsey Bennett, who leads with a 67.

The 18-year-old Prashanth demonstrated poise and precision in the action-packed round, exemplifying her skill by expertly navigating quick greens - a preference that worked to her advantage. Despite a couple of bogeys, Prashanth maintained composure, stringing together a series of birdies that highlighted her potential.

Joining Prashanth on the leaderboard's upper echelons was Germany's Helen Briem, also carding a 68. Other notable Indian participants included seasoned players Diksha Dagar and debuting Amandeep Drall, who experienced tougher rounds. As Prashanth continues to shine, her peers will aim to elevate their performances in the remaining rounds of the Ladies European Tour event.

