Mitchell Starc's Heroics Set Up Historic Challenge for South Africa
Mitchell Starc's unbeaten half-century guided Australia to set a challenging 282-run target for South Africa in the World Test Championship final. Australia's strategic play on a tricky wicket left South Africa needing to achieve the joint second-highest run chase at Lord's. A determined partnership frustrated South Africa's bowling attack.
Mitchell Starc emerged as Australia's savior with an unbeaten half-century that set a formidable 282-run target for South Africa in the World Test Championship final at Lord's. Australia's tail-end resistance, notably a 59-run partnership, left South Africa with a daunting run chase on the cards.
The Aussies, who posted 207 in their second innings, rode on Starc's patient innings after starting the day with a modest lead. Captain Pat Cummins had hoped for a small addition to the lead, but Starc's strategic play thwarted South Africa's plans to capitalize early.
South Africa's bowling attack, despite deploying six bowlers, struggled to penetrate the Aussie defenses until part-timer Aiden Markram finally dismissed Josh Hazlewood. With a history-defying challenge ahead, South Africa faces a mountain to climb over the remaining two and a half days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
