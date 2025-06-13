Starc's Heroics Propel Australia in WTC Finals Thriller

In a breathtaking display of resilience, Mitchell Starc played a pivotal innings at Lord's during the World Test Championship Finals against South Africa. His unbeaten 58 propelled Australia to a total of 207, establishing a formidable 281-run lead by lunch.

As the match progressed, the Proteas were tasked with an ambitious chase of 282 to finally clinch an ICC title. Conversely, Australia sought to tighten their grip and retain the championship, capitalizing on Starc's top-scoring exploits.

Starting from 144/8 on Day 3, Australia saw Starc partner with Josh Hazlewood, who contributed a crucial 17 in their partnership. Starc's innings also broke new ground as he became the first batsman batting at number 9 or lower to score a half-century in an ICC knockout across all formats. Kagiso Rabada stood out for South Africa, claiming four wickets.