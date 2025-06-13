Left Menu

Abhijeet Gupta Leads Charge at Delhi GM Open

Indian GM Abhijeet Gupta claimed the top position at the Delhi GM Open with a decisive win in Round 9 over Belarusian Mihail Nikitenko. With 8 points from 9 rounds, Gupta is the championship frontrunner. In other matches, several players remain in contention with strong performances.

Updated: 13-06-2025 18:32 IST
In a standout performance, Indian Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta surged into the lead at the Delhi GM Open following a decisive victory over Belarusian Mihail Nikitenko in Round 9.

This triumph positioned Gupta as the championship favorite with 8 points from 9 rounds. His opponent, Nikitenko, was pushed into the trailing group of 7 points.

Other notable matches included Armenian GM Mamikon Gharibyan drawing with Indian GM SL Narayanan, and Vietnamese GM Nguyen Van Huy holding GM Diptayan Ghosh to a draw, all who have moved up to 7 points.

