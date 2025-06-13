Al-Hilal Faces Financial Realities Amid Club World Cup Preparations

Al-Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada expressed confidence in the team's capabilities despite the lack of marquee signings during the Club World Cup preparations. Discussions with potential signings failed due to high financial demands, he disclosed. The club, supported by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, remains strong with players like Ruben Neves.

In contrast to European giants such as Real Madrid and Manchester City, Al-Hilal did not secure major European players during the transfer window. The most significant acquisition ahead of their Miami match against Real Madrid was the appointment of Italian manager Simone Inzaghi, highlighting a shift in strategy.

Calzada explained to Spanish daily Marca that navigating the transfer window was challenging for Al-Hilal, attributed to budget constraints and unrealistic player demands. He emphasized the importance of managing the club sustainably, noting that some deals fell through due to inflated fee expectations. The club's journey in the tournament will continue with matches against RB Salzburg and Pachuca.

(With inputs from agencies.)