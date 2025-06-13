Steve Smith's Injury Sidelines Australian Star in WTC Final
Australia's batting star, Steve Smith, is ruled out of the World Test Championship final following a compound dislocation of his right pinkie. The injury occurred while attempting a catch at first slip. His participation in the upcoming series against the West Indies is now uncertain.
In a significant setback for the Australian cricket team, star batter Steve Smith will miss the remainder of the World Test Championship final due to a compound dislocation of his right pinkie finger.
The injury occurred during a critical moment as Smith attempted a challenging catch off South Africa captain Temba Bavuma at first slip.
This unfortunate development casts uncertainty over Smith's participation in the upcoming series against the West Indies, leaving a significant gap in the team's lineup.
