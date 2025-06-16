India vs Pakistan in Women's ODI World Cup to Ignite Cricketing Passions
The ICC has announced that India's Women's ODI World Cup match against Pakistan will be held in Colombo on October 5, as part of a 'Hybrid Model' for this tournament. Despite initial speculations about the fixture, the ICC has confirmed the schedule with India hosting their first World Cup since 2013.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially slated the much-anticipated Women's ODI World Cup clash between India and Pakistan to occur at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on October 5. This announcement aligns with the 'Hybrid Model' approach approved for major ICC tournaments this year.
Speculation was rife about India and Pakistan facing each other, amidst past tensions and security concerns. Nonetheless, the ICC dispelled doubts, reassuring fans of India's first hosting of the Women's World Cup since 2013. India's opener is against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on September 30.
India's tournament path will see them against top teams, including South Africa and defending champions Australia, marking significant fixtures full of historic rivalries. The event promises electrifying matches and record-breaking attendance, making it an illustrious milestone in women's cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
