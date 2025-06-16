DDCA Launches Landmark T20 Cricket Tournaments in Delhi

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has launched its highly anticipated T20 cricket tournament, poised to become one of the capital's largest inter-club events, as per a DDCA release. Inaugurated at the St. Stephen's College Ground on June 16, 2025, the tournament promises to be an exciting chapter for local cricket enthusiasts and officials.

The opening match between Madras CC and Yorks CC set the stage for the competition, which features 104 clubs divided into 9 pools for the group stage. The inauguration was graced by dignitaries including Ashok Sharma, Shyam Sharma, Ahmad Tameem, Harsh Gupta, and senior secretaries Parmod Jain and Sharwan Kr.

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley expressed enthusiasm for the event, emphasizing its role in building a robust future for Delhi cricket by providing a platform for young players to compete and grow. The DDCA aims to encourage local talent and uncover future stars through a structured match experience.

In a significant development, DDCA also announced its inaugural Women's T20 Tournament, comprising 41 clubs divided into five groups. The women's matches will be hosted at three venues in New Delhi: Modern School, Barakhamba Road's Lower and Upper Grounds, and Guru Gobind Singh College, Pitampura.

(With inputs from agencies.)