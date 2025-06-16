Dream League of India: A New Era for Tennis Ball Cricket

The Dream League of India (DLI), a pioneering national-level tennis ball cricket league, is steering the sport toward unprecedented growth. Chetanya Nanda, DLI's Chief Strategist, recently met with the Tennis Cricket Association of India's Gwalior district general secretary to strategize the league's expansion and reflect on the successful Federation Cup held in Panipat.

Launched by Servotech Sports in May 2025, the DLI aims to nurture grassroots talent and provide a structured competition across India. Players participating have the chance to represent India in major international events like the Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup.

The league's format includes both junior and senior categories, with extensive trials and a robust selection process supervised by over 1,500 certified coaches. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has taken on the role of League Commissioner, with music icon Salim Merchant joining as one of the celebrity faces, promising a holistic growth path for tennis cricket in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)