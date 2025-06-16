Left Menu

Sevilla Welcomes Matias Almeyda as New Manager

Sevilla FC has appointed Matias Almeyda as their new manager with a three-year contract. Almeyda, a former Sevilla player, returns after managing AEK Athens and San Jose Earthquakes. The club narrowly avoided relegation last season under interim manager Joaquin Caparros.

Sevilla FC has announced the appointment of Matias Almeyda as their new manager. The Argentine signed a three-year contract, returning to the club he once played for during the 1996-97 season. Almeyda takes on this role after successful stints with Greek side AEK Athens and MLS team San Jose Earthquakes.

At AEK Athens, Almeyda impressively secured a domestic double in his first season before joining Sevilla. He begins his new leadership amid recuperation efforts following a narrowly avoided relegation last season, which saw the dismissal of manager Garcia Pimienta and the interim leadership of Joaquin Caparros.

As Almeyda steps into the managerial post, expectations will be high for him to steer the team away from past struggles. Sevilla fans, who expressed discontent earlier this season, hope for a revitalized club under Almeyda's management.

