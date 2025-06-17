Left Menu

Netherlands Triumphs Over Nepal in Historic Triple Super Over Clash

In an unprecedented T20 International tri-series match, the Netherlands claimed victory over Nepal after three intense Super Overs. Michael Levitt secured the win with a six, following dramatic sequences that included impressive performances from both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glasgow | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:10 IST
In a historic display of cricketing prowess, the Netherlands emerged victorious against Nepal in a dramatic T20 International tri-series match that witnessed an extraordinary three Super Overs. Such a feat marks a first in T20 or List A cricket.

Michael Levitt clinched the win for the Netherlands with a stunning six in the third Super Over. Earlier, the Dutch team had set a target of 152 for 7, which Nepal matched with a courageous effort, sending the match into super overs.

The nail-biting affair included brilliant plays from both sides, with Nepali tailender Nandan Yadav pushing the boundaries and Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee sending the match to a third over. Dutch off-spinner Zach Lion-Cachet then stifled Nepal with two wickets, paving the way for Levitt's deciding hit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

