Netherlands Triumphs Over Nepal in Historic Triple Super Over Clash

In a historic display of cricketing prowess, the Netherlands emerged victorious against Nepal in a dramatic T20 International tri-series match that witnessed an extraordinary three Super Overs. Such a feat marks a first in T20 or List A cricket.

Michael Levitt clinched the win for the Netherlands with a stunning six in the third Super Over. Earlier, the Dutch team had set a target of 152 for 7, which Nepal matched with a courageous effort, sending the match into super overs.

The nail-biting affair included brilliant plays from both sides, with Nepali tailender Nandan Yadav pushing the boundaries and Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee sending the match to a third over. Dutch off-spinner Zach Lion-Cachet then stifled Nepal with two wickets, paving the way for Levitt's deciding hit.

(With inputs from agencies.)