Sophie Devine to Retire from ODIs After World Cup

New Zealand women's cricket team captain Sophie Devine will retire from ODIs following the upcoming World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Devine is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished all-rounders in women's cricket. She has scored 3990 runs and taken 107 wickets in ODIs.

This decision comes after Devine took a break earlier this year to focus on her mental health. However, she will continue to support the White Ferns in T20Is under a casual playing arrangement. Devine's leadership saw the team clinch a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a historic ICC Women's T20 World Cup victory last year.

New Zealand Cricket has expressed full support for Devine's future endeavors and commended her nearly two-decade-long service. She will lead the White Ferns in their World Cup campaign, beginning October 1 against Australia in Indore, before stepping away from the ODI format.