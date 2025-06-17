Aryna Sabalenka's Apology: A Lesson in Sportsmanship

Aryna Sabalenka has reached out to Coco Gauff to express regret over comments made in the aftermath of her defeat at the French Open. The Belarusian player admitted her remarks were made in a moment of emotional turmoil and stressed her respect for Gauff's performance in the tournament.

In an interview with Eurosport Germany, Sabalenka reflected on her 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 loss, describing her reaction as a mistake prompted by her own errors rather than Gauff's skills. Sabalenka acknowledged the outburst as unprofessional and said it was part of her learning process as an athlete.

Following her reflection, Sabalenka made an effort to personally apologize to Gauff. She emphasized her intent was never to downplay Gauff's victory and stated the encounter taught her the importance of maintaining respect for opponents. Sabalenka's experience underscores the value of sportsmanship both in victory and defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)