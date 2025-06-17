Legacy Clash: Pataudi's Cricketing Heritage vs Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Renaming
The England and Wales Cricket Board decided to rename the Pataudi Trophy to the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, sparking criticism. Sachin Tendulkar and ICC Chairman Jay Shah intervened, ensuring the Pataudi name remains part of the India-England cricket rivalry. A Pataudi Medal will now be awarded to the winning captain.
The England and Wales Cricket Board's decision to rename the iconic Pataudi Trophy as the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy has sparked controversy within the cricketing community.
Prominent voices, including former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, criticized the move, emphasizing the Pataudi family's deep-rooted association with cricket in both India and England.
Sachin Tendulkar intervened, requesting ECB to retain the Pataudi name's connection. Supported by ICC chairman Jay Shah, this resulted in the establishment of the Pataudi Medal for the victorious series captain.
