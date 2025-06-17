Inter Kashi Triumphs in CAS Battle: Next Steps for I-League Title Unclear
Inter Kashi won their first appeal against the AIFF at the CAS after initially losing points over a contested match. The decision might impact their standing in the I-League, but another pending appeal could further influence the final championship standings. Legal costs have been allocated among involved parties.
- Country:
- India
In a significant ruling, Inter Kashi emerged victorious in their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a decision by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The CAS ruled in favor of the Varanasi-based football club concerning a previously contested I-League match.
Despite this legal win, the ruling will not immediately endow Inter Kashi with the I-League title. The AIFF had previously deducted points, leading to Churchill Brothers being declared champions while Inter Kashi finished in second place. The CAS decision comes amid ongoing disputes, with another appeal yet to be heard.
The arbitration costs have been divided, with Inter Kashi, AIFF, Churchill Brothers, and Namdhari FC sharing financial responsibilities. The recent ruling could influence future standings, as Inter Kashi continues to fight for the championship title pending further appeals at the CAS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
