Tragic Zipline Accident Raises Safety Questions in Manali

In Manali, a 12-year-old girl from Maharashtra suffered serious injuries after falling from a zipline ride that lacked official clearance. Himachal Pradesh Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma has called for strict action against the operators. The incident highlights the need for stringent safety checks in adventure sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:58 IST
A tragic zipline accident in Manali has drawn attention to the lack of safety measures in unlicensed adventure activities. Last week, a 12-year-old girl, Trisha Bijwe from Nagpur, sustained critical injuries after falling from a zipline ride that lacked official clearance.

Himachal Pradesh Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma confirmed the site's illegality and vowed strict actions against the operators. The incident came to light when photographs and videos of the accident circulated on social media, prompting calls for tighter regulations.

In response, Police Director General Ashok Tiwari instructed Superintendents of Police to ensure compliance with safety regulations at tourist attractions and to conduct regular inspections to prevent such incidents. The lack of a formal case signals a mutual agreement between involved parties, but the need for regulated oversight remains crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

