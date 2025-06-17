Fluminense Holds Dortmund to Draw in Club World Cup Opener
In a thrilling Group F match at the Club World Cup opener, Fluminense managed a 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund in New Jersey. Dominating the first half, Fluminense created several scoring chances, but Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel's exceptional saves kept the Brazilian team at bay.
In a spirited Group F opening match of the Club World Cup, Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund battled to a goalless draw at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. The Brazilian side controlled much of the first half, with Dortmund relying heavily on the heroics of their goalkeeper, Gregor Kobel.
Kobel's series of impressive saves, including a remarkable double-stop in the second half, were crucial in denying Fluminense an early lead. The Brazilian team's fanbase, significantly larger at the venue, watched their side come close through Jhon Arias and midfielder Martinelli but ultimately left ruing missed opportunities.
The match unfolded under unexpectedly mild weather conditions, which were a respite given the recent concerns about player welfare due to high temperatures in the U.S. Fluminense will now aim for better fortune against Ulsan HD, while Dortmund prepares to face Mamelodi Sundowns in Cincinnati.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Exposition of Lord Buddha's holy relics in Vietnam draws over 17 million devotees
Exposition of Lord Buddha's holy relics in Vietnam draws over 17 million devotees
Tennis-Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury setback
We have raised the bar, connected terror to water, drawn new line of military operation against terror: CDS Gen Chauhan.
Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce reiterates that Kamal Haasan must withdraw statement on Kannada language and apologise.