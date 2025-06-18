Left Menu

Pep Guardiola Ponders Jack Grealish's Future at Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted that Jack Grealish may need to leave the club to secure more regular playing time. Despite being a key player in the 2022-23 treble-winning season, Grealish struggled for consistency in the past two seasons, prompting discussions about his future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 05:37 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested that midfielder Jack Grealish might consider departing the club during the summer transfer window to gain more regular playtime. This comes after the England international was excluded from Manchester City's squad traveling to the United States for the revamped FIFA Club World Cup.

Grealish, who joined City from Aston Villa in a £100 million deal in 2021, started only a few matches in the 2024-25 Premier League season. Ahead of City's Group G match against Wydad Casablanca, Guardiola noted that Grealish's future with the club is uncertain. Guardiola stated, "We had a conversation between him and the club and decided it was best for him not to travel to the Club World Cup."

Despite Grealish's significant contributions during City's 2022-23 treble-winning season, Guardiola acknowledged his struggle for consistency over the last two seasons. While Guardiola remains open to Grealish staying at the club, he emphasized the need for Grealish to find regular playing time to regain his previous form.

