River Plate Triumphs in Club World Cup Opener Amidst Drama

River Plate emerged victorious in their Club World Cup opener against Urawa Red Diamonds with a 3-1 win, despite losing Sebastian Driussi to injury following his goal.

Driussi's strike early in the second half extended River's lead to 2-0, but a collision with the Urawa goalkeeper led to his substitution, raising concerns about his ankle's condition according to coach Marcelo Gallardo.

With significant fan support for both teams, River Plate capitalized on Marcos Acuña's assists, while Urawa coach Maciej Skorza reflected on missed opportunities, expressing determination for upcoming matches.

