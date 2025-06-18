Left Menu

River Plate Triumphs in Club World Cup Opener Amidst Drama

River Plate defeated Urawa Red Diamonds 3-1 in a Club World Cup match. Sebastian Driussi scored but was injured. Marcos Acuña provided two assists. Key moment: Franco Armani made a crucial save. Despite being far from home, Urawa's fans showed strong support. Coach Skorza expressed regret, while River's coach celebrated the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:42 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

River Plate emerged victorious in their Club World Cup opener against Urawa Red Diamonds with a 3-1 win, despite losing Sebastian Driussi to injury following his goal.

Driussi's strike early in the second half extended River's lead to 2-0, but a collision with the Urawa goalkeeper led to his substitution, raising concerns about his ankle's condition according to coach Marcelo Gallardo.

With significant fan support for both teams, River Plate capitalized on Marcos Acuña's assists, while Urawa coach Maciej Skorza reflected on missed opportunities, expressing determination for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

