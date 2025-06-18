Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for Berlin Showdown

The Indian junior men's hockey team departed for Berlin on Wednesday to participate in the 4 Nations Tournament, running from June 21 to 25. Under the leadership of Captain Araijeet Singh Hundal, the team will face Germany in their inaugural pool match on June 21, followed by Australia on June 22 and Spain on June 24.

The top two teams from the pool stage will vie for the top spot, whereas the bottom two squads will contest for third and fourth positions on June 25. The matches will be hosted at Berlin's TC 1899 Blau-Weiss. Ahead of the tournament, Captain Araijeet Singh Hundal emphasized the event's significance as a preparation milestone for the FIH Junior World Cup 2025, describing it as an ideal setting to assess capabilities and experiment with team structures.

Vice-captain Amir Ali highlighted the tournament as a prime opportunity to address team gaps in anticipation of the World Cup in November. The 4 Nations Tournament is not just a collective test, but also an individual assessment for players. With the global event drawing near, it stands as a crucial proving ground for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)