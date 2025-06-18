Left Menu

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for Berlin Showdown

The Indian junior men's hockey team embarks on a pivotal campaign in Berlin for the 4 Nations Tournament. Led by Araijeet Singh Hundal, they face Germany, Australia, and Spain. A crucial event ahead of the FIH Junior World Cup 2025, it offers a chance to fine-tune skills and strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:41 IST
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for Berlin Showdown
The Indian junior men's hockey team (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian junior men's hockey team departed for Berlin on Wednesday to participate in the 4 Nations Tournament, running from June 21 to 25. Under the leadership of Captain Araijeet Singh Hundal, the team will face Germany in their inaugural pool match on June 21, followed by Australia on June 22 and Spain on June 24.

The top two teams from the pool stage will vie for the top spot, whereas the bottom two squads will contest for third and fourth positions on June 25. The matches will be hosted at Berlin's TC 1899 Blau-Weiss. Ahead of the tournament, Captain Araijeet Singh Hundal emphasized the event's significance as a preparation milestone for the FIH Junior World Cup 2025, describing it as an ideal setting to assess capabilities and experiment with team structures.

Vice-captain Amir Ali highlighted the tournament as a prime opportunity to address team gaps in anticipation of the World Cup in November. The 4 Nations Tournament is not just a collective test, but also an individual assessment for players. With the global event drawing near, it stands as a crucial proving ground for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025