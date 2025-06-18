Suryakumar Yadav's Journey to Recovery: Consults UK Specialist for Hernia Treatment
Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20 cricket captain, has traveled to England to consult a specialist regarding a sports hernia. Following a grueling cricket season, Yadav, 33, aims to address his injury during a non-competitive period, possibly undergoing surgery. He plans recuperation in Bengaluru.
- Country:
- India
India's T20 cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has undertaken a significant step in his sports journey, flying to England to consult a specialist regarding a persistent sports hernia injury. This trip comes after a demanding three-month cricket stint.
The injury, located on the right side of his lower abdomen, may necessitate surgical intervention, according to sources close to the cricketer. This strategic timing coincides with a hiatus in T20 cricket until August-September, allowing Yadav ample recovery time.
Yadav, who has played numerous matches while enduring pain, saw this off-season window as the opportune moment to seek treatment and recover, ensuring he remains in peak condition for future commitments at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australian woman accused of triple mushroom murders breaks down in court
IPL to witness new champion as RCB-PBKS fight for their maiden title in 18 years
All-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi departs for India after diplomatic outreach
"Whoever plays better will win the game": Anil Kumble ahead of IPL 2025 final
Diplomatic Tensions: Britain and Global Reactions Amid Defence Overhaul