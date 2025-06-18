Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav's Journey to Recovery: Consults UK Specialist for Hernia Treatment

Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20 cricket captain, has traveled to England to consult a specialist regarding a sports hernia. Following a grueling cricket season, Yadav, 33, aims to address his injury during a non-competitive period, possibly undergoing surgery. He plans recuperation in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:25 IST
Suryakumar Yadav's Journey to Recovery: Consults UK Specialist for Hernia Treatment
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

India's T20 cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has undertaken a significant step in his sports journey, flying to England to consult a specialist regarding a persistent sports hernia injury. This trip comes after a demanding three-month cricket stint.

The injury, located on the right side of his lower abdomen, may necessitate surgical intervention, according to sources close to the cricketer. This strategic timing coincides with a hiatus in T20 cricket until August-September, allowing Yadav ample recovery time.

Yadav, who has played numerous matches while enduring pain, saw this off-season window as the opportune moment to seek treatment and recover, ensuring he remains in peak condition for future commitments at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025