Suryakumar Yadav's Journey to Recovery: Consults UK Specialist for Hernia Treatment

India's T20 cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has undertaken a significant step in his sports journey, flying to England to consult a specialist regarding a persistent sports hernia injury. This trip comes after a demanding three-month cricket stint.

The injury, located on the right side of his lower abdomen, may necessitate surgical intervention, according to sources close to the cricketer. This strategic timing coincides with a hiatus in T20 cricket until August-September, allowing Yadav ample recovery time.

Yadav, who has played numerous matches while enduring pain, saw this off-season window as the opportune moment to seek treatment and recover, ensuring he remains in peak condition for future commitments at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

