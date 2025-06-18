Panthers Deny Oilers as Canada's Stanley Cup Hopes Dashed Again
The Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game Six, extending Canada's Stanley Cup drought to 32 years. This marks the eighth time a Canadian team has lost in the Finals since 1993. Oilers captain Connor McDavid expressed disappointment but remained hopeful for future triumphs.
The Florida Panthers have once again crushed the dreams of Canadian hockey fans, securing a 5-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Finals. This defeat marks the second consecutive year the Oilers have fallen to the Panthers, extending Canada's Cup drought to 32 years.
Despite the Oilers' home advantage and captain Connor McDavid's determined play, the team struggled to gain momentum. McDavid praised the Panthers, acknowledging their prowess, while vowing the Oilers would learn from this setback.
Veteran goaltender Stuart Skinner emphasized the importance of reflection, as Prime Minister Mark Carney encouraged Canadians to stay hopeful. The Panthers' triumph underscores the ongoing challenges facing Canadian NHL teams in capturing the elusive Stanley Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
