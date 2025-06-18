Movers and Shakers: Key Player Exits Rock Indian Super League Clubs

Kerala Blasters FC have revealed the departure of Montenegrin centre-back Milos Drincic, as reported on the Indian Super League website. Drincic, joining the team before the 2023-24 season, played an instrumental role under coach Ivan Vukomanovic, ensuring KBFC's third consecutive playoff appearance.

Drincic's contract extension in 2024 saw him dominate as a main starter in the 2024-25 campaign, featuring in 21 of 24 matches. A defensive cornerstone, he was key to four clean sheets and contributed significantly to build-up play with an impressive average of 45 passes per match, maintaining an 86% passing accuracy.

In parallel, versatile midfielder Asmir Suljic bids farewell to Punjab FC following a year-long tenure. The Bosnian international was pivotal for PFC throughout the 2024-25 season, netting four goals and providing four assists. Suljic emerged as an adaptable component in PFC's attacking strategy while also enhancing their defensive resilience.

