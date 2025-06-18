Left Menu

Jorge Pereyra Diaz Returns to Mumbai City FC: A Homecoming

Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz rejoins Mumbai City FC for the 2025-26 season after his stint with Bengaluru FC. Diaz, a key player in previous victories, returns with a record of 27 goals for the club. His arrival bolsters the squad's attacking potential and team spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:47 IST
Jorge Pereyra Diaz Returns to Mumbai City FC: A Homecoming
Jorge Pereyra Diaz (Photo: MCFC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for Indian football, Mumbai City FC has officially announced the return of Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz for the 2025-26 season. The dynamic player, who last played for Bengaluru FC, reunites with the Islanders, a club etched in his career history after a successful prior tenure.

During his previous spell with Mumbai City, Diaz cemented his reputation as a prolific goal-scorer, notching up 27 goals and 10 assists in 53 appearances. He was instrumental in the club's League Shield triumph in the 2022-23 season and their ISL Cup victory in 2023-24, earning his spot in the hearts of fans and teammates alike.

Expressing heartfelt sentiments, Diaz remarked on the warm reception he received in Mumbai, emphasizing his eagerness to contribute once more to the team's success. Sujay Sharma, the club's Director of Football, lauded Diaz's understanding of the team's ethos, hinting at the strategic importance of his return as Mumbai City eyes another strong competitive season. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025