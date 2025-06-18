Jorge Pereyra Diaz Returns to Mumbai City FC: A Homecoming

In a significant move for Indian football, Mumbai City FC has officially announced the return of Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz for the 2025-26 season. The dynamic player, who last played for Bengaluru FC, reunites with the Islanders, a club etched in his career history after a successful prior tenure.

During his previous spell with Mumbai City, Diaz cemented his reputation as a prolific goal-scorer, notching up 27 goals and 10 assists in 53 appearances. He was instrumental in the club's League Shield triumph in the 2022-23 season and their ISL Cup victory in 2023-24, earning his spot in the hearts of fans and teammates alike.

Expressing heartfelt sentiments, Diaz remarked on the warm reception he received in Mumbai, emphasizing his eagerness to contribute once more to the team's success. Sujay Sharma, the club's Director of Football, lauded Diaz's understanding of the team's ethos, hinting at the strategic importance of his return as Mumbai City eyes another strong competitive season. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)