Crisis on the Court: Spectator Struck by Advertising Board at Halle Tournament
During a Halle grass-court match, a spectator was hit by a falling advertising board. Alexander Zverev and umpire Renaud Lichtenstein provided help with ice packs. The organizer deeply regretted the incident, offering the woman a free pass for next year, and checked safety measures. Zverev secured a win despite the disruption.
- Country:
- Germany
In a shocking turn of events during the Halle grass-court tournament, a female spectator was injured when a falling advertising board struck her. The incident occurred during Alexander Zverev's match, prompting swift assistance from Zverev and umpire Renaud Lichtenstein, who provided ice.
Tournament organizers detailed that the 62-year-old woman, from the local area, managed to leave the venue independently but was later taken to a hospital as a precaution. Tournament director Ralf Weber expressed regret, emphasizing the rarity of such an incident in the event's 32-year history.
In response to the accident, organizers conducted checks on surrounding boards. Meanwhile, Zverev continued his impressive form, securing a win over Marcos Giron, as other competitors advanced in the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Italy's World Cup Hopes Hit by Injury Setbacks
Ingebrigtsen's Track Comeback Delayed Amid Injury and Legal Drama
England's Brydon Carse Conquers Toe Trouble: A Journey from Injury to Recovery
Lauren James Named in England's Euro Squad Despite Injury Hurdle
England's Bold Move: Lauren James Joins Women's European Championship Despite Injury