Crisis on the Court: Spectator Struck by Advertising Board at Halle Tournament

During a Halle grass-court match, a spectator was hit by a falling advertising board. Alexander Zverev and umpire Renaud Lichtenstein provided help with ice packs. The organizer deeply regretted the incident, offering the woman a free pass for next year, and checked safety measures. Zverev secured a win despite the disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Halle | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:03 IST
Alexander Zverev
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a shocking turn of events during the Halle grass-court tournament, a female spectator was injured when a falling advertising board struck her. The incident occurred during Alexander Zverev's match, prompting swift assistance from Zverev and umpire Renaud Lichtenstein, who provided ice.

Tournament organizers detailed that the 62-year-old woman, from the local area, managed to leave the venue independently but was later taken to a hospital as a precaution. Tournament director Ralf Weber expressed regret, emphasizing the rarity of such an incident in the event's 32-year history.

In response to the accident, organizers conducted checks on surrounding boards. Meanwhile, Zverev continued his impressive form, securing a win over Marcos Giron, as other competitors advanced in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

