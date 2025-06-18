Crisis on the Court: Spectator Struck by Advertising Board at Halle Tournament

In a shocking turn of events during the Halle grass-court tournament, a female spectator was injured when a falling advertising board struck her. The incident occurred during Alexander Zverev's match, prompting swift assistance from Zverev and umpire Renaud Lichtenstein, who provided ice.

Tournament organizers detailed that the 62-year-old woman, from the local area, managed to leave the venue independently but was later taken to a hospital as a precaution. Tournament director Ralf Weber expressed regret, emphasizing the rarity of such an incident in the event's 32-year history.

In response to the accident, organizers conducted checks on surrounding boards. Meanwhile, Zverev continued his impressive form, securing a win over Marcos Giron, as other competitors advanced in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)