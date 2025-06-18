Left Menu

Federica Brignone's Determined Comeback for Milan-Cortina Olympics

Italy's alpine ski champion Federica Brignone is focused on recovering in time for the Milan-Cortina Olympics, aiming to retire happily on her terms. Despite a major injury, she's maintaining optimism, prioritizing her health, and hoping to compete again, while understanding the challenges of her recovery journey.

Italy's renowned Alpine ski champion Federica Brignone is channeling all her efforts into regaining fitness ahead of her home Milan-Cortina Olympics next year. Determined not to end her career prematurely due to injury, Brignone is set on retiring at her peak, with a smile on the slopes.

Speaking at a sponsor event in Milan, the 34-year-old skier, who hit an unfortunate snag during the pinnacle of her career by sustaining significant leg injuries, emphasized the importance of honoring her body's healing process. Despite the setbacks, Brignone expressed optimism about her recovery.

As she navigates the rigors of rehabilitation, Brignone remains realistic yet hopeful about returning to form in time for the World Cup season's start in October. With the upcoming Olympics slated for early February, her focus remains primarily on a healthy comeback, trusting that her body will ultimately allow her to compete again.

