Mbappe's Health Shake-Up: Real Madrid's Lineup Decision Looms
Real Madrid's coach, Xabi Alonso, has not yet decided if Kylian Mbappe will play in their upcoming Club World Cup match against Pachuca, owing to Mbappe's ongoing recovery from a viral infection. The French player missed the previous match due to illness.
Real Madrid's head coach, Xabi Alonso, is currently undecided about Kylian Mbappe's availability for the club's next Club World Cup encounter against Pachuca. The decision hinges on the French forward's recovery from a viral infection.
The announcement follows Mbappe's absence from Tuesday's training and Real Madrid's first match in the tournament, a 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal, which the star missed due to his ailment.
Alonso indicated that the team's medical staff would continue to monitor Mbappe's health, stressing the need for a last-minute evaluation before confirming his participation in the critical match.
