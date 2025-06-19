Left Menu

Mbappe's Health Shake-Up: Real Madrid's Lineup Decision Looms

Real Madrid's coach, Xabi Alonso, has not yet decided if Kylian Mbappe will play in their upcoming Club World Cup match against Pachuca, owing to Mbappe's ongoing recovery from a viral infection. The French player missed the previous match due to illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 19-06-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 04:06 IST
Mbappe's Health Shake-Up: Real Madrid's Lineup Decision Looms
Xabi Alonso
  • Country:
  • United States

Real Madrid's head coach, Xabi Alonso, is currently undecided about Kylian Mbappe's availability for the club's next Club World Cup encounter against Pachuca. The decision hinges on the French forward's recovery from a viral infection.

The announcement follows Mbappe's absence from Tuesday's training and Real Madrid's first match in the tournament, a 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal, which the star missed due to his ailment.

Alonso indicated that the team's medical staff would continue to monitor Mbappe's health, stressing the need for a last-minute evaluation before confirming his participation in the critical match.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025