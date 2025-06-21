India Celebrates 2025 International Yoga Day: Uniting Fitness and Tradition

Visakhapatnam became the focal point for the 2025 International Day of Yoga as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the nationwide celebrations on Saturday. He underscored yoga's role in uniting people across borders and emphasized its inclusivity regardless of age, background, or ability.

The event saw Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, along with notable personalities including former India hockey captain Rani Rampal and actors Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, performing various yoga exercises at the Fit India Cult Yogathon. The gathering was part of the Yoga Sangam initiative championing the theme 'Yoga for one earth, one health.'

Across the nation, the Sports Authority of India oversaw Yoga Sangam events at numerous centers, bolstered by the support of regional ministers and sports figures. The initiative reinforced the government's call for yoga's integration into daily life as a means to build a healthier nation, aligning with PM Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)