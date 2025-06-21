Left Menu

India Celebrates 2025 International Yoga Day: Uniting Fitness and Tradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Day of Yoga 2025 in Visakhapatnam, emphasizing yoga's global unity. The event, supported by government ministries and public figures, aimed to promote fitness and health across the country through yoga exercises and meditation under the theme 'Yoga for one earth, one health.'

Rakulpreet, Jackky Bhagnani and Manshukh Madaviya (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Visakhapatnam became the focal point for the 2025 International Day of Yoga as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the nationwide celebrations on Saturday. He underscored yoga's role in uniting people across borders and emphasized its inclusivity regardless of age, background, or ability.

The event saw Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, along with notable personalities including former India hockey captain Rani Rampal and actors Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, performing various yoga exercises at the Fit India Cult Yogathon. The gathering was part of the Yoga Sangam initiative championing the theme 'Yoga for one earth, one health.'

Across the nation, the Sports Authority of India oversaw Yoga Sangam events at numerous centers, bolstered by the support of regional ministers and sports figures. The initiative reinforced the government's call for yoga's integration into daily life as a means to build a healthier nation, aligning with PM Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

