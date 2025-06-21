Mark Wood Hails Jasprit Bumrah as World's Most Formidable Bowler

England's fast bowler Mark Wood has commended India's Jasprit Bumrah as the current "best bowler in the world," capable of changing the course of any match with his remarkable spell work. Bumrah's exceptional performance across all cricket formats cements him as a significant threat to the English cricket team. Wood described Bumrah as a truly "dangerous" bowler.

In a recent Sky Sports interview, Wood stated, "He is a phenomenal bowler across all formats who is really dangerous. I can honestly say he is really hard to pick up and face. He is quicker than you think. He is the best bowler in the world right now, and he is dangerous in any part of the match. Bumrah can change the game."

Bumrah demonstrated his formidable skills during the opening over of England's first innings. His delivery led to an edge off Zak Crawley's bat, caught by Karun Nair, leaving Crawley to depart prematurely. Despite narrowly missing a second wicket due to a dropped catch by Ravindra Jadeja, Bumrah finished his first spell impressively, emphasizing his role as a key player for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)