Hyderabad Heroes Triumph Again: Unbeaten Streak Continues

The Hyderabad Heroes maintained their unbeaten record with a thrilling 24-17 victory over the Mumbai Dreamers in the Rugby Premier League. Javed Hussain's exceptional performance spearheaded the win at the Andheri Sports Complex, ensuring the Heroes’ dominance in the league as they claim the top spot in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:24 IST
Javed Hussain. (Photo- RPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of remarkable skill and determination, the Hyderabad Heroes secured their fifth consecutive victory in the inaugural season of the Rugby Premier League, defeating the Mumbai Dreamers 24-17. The match, held at Mumbai's Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, highlighted the agility and prowess of the Heroes under the leadership of Javed Hussain.

Hussain set the tone early with an impressive solo effort to score the opening try, which was duly converted by Terio Tamani. Despite a determined fightback from the Dreamers, featuring tries from Akash Balmiki and Elias Hancock, the Heroes held firm. Hussain's second try offered them a cushion as they kept their undefeated streak intact.

The intensity escalated in the second half with Nayan K giving the Dreamers a brief lead. However, the Heroes responded swiftly, with Kevin Wekesa leveling the scores and Wolfram Hacker ensuring victory with a decisive try. Thanks to this hard-fought win, the Hyderabad Heroes now sit atop the league standings, surpassing the Chennai Bulls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

