Dramatic Finish: France Edges England with Last-Minute Try

A dramatic last-minute try by Romain Taofifenua secured a 26-24 win for France over England in a non-cap rugby match at Twickenham. Despite England's initial 24-12 lead, Taofifenua's effort clinched victory for France, capping a game filled with intrigue, featuring four tries and red cards for both teams.

The match served as preparation for upcoming tours, with England heading to Argentina and the United States, while France readies for three tests in New Zealand. France surged ahead early, with hooker Gaetan Barlot and lock Hugo Auradou crossing the line after seizing opportunities from England's handling errors.

England eventually found their footing, scoring through Tom Willis and Alex Coles. Despite England's numerical disadvantage after Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's red card for a high tackle, they led at halftime. Another red card for France's Cameron Woki balanced the field briefly, yet France's forward strength proved decisive as they powered over for the win.

