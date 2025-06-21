Left Menu

Dramatic Finish: France Edges England with Last-Minute Try

In a thrilling encounter at Twickenham, France clinched a 26-24 victory over England in a non-cap rugby match. Romain Taofifenua's last-minute try sealed the win after England initially led. The match featured early dominance by France, a comeback from England, and red cards for both teams.

The match served as preparation for upcoming tours, with England heading to Argentina and the United States, while France readies for three tests in New Zealand. France surged ahead early, with hooker Gaetan Barlot and lock Hugo Auradou crossing the line after seizing opportunities from England's handling errors.

England eventually found their footing, scoring through Tom Willis and Alex Coles. Despite England's numerical disadvantage after Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's red card for a high tackle, they led at halftime. Another red card for France's Cameron Woki balanced the field briefly, yet France's forward strength proved decisive as they powered over for the win.

