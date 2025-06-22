Casper Ruud Withdraws from Wimbledon Amid Knee Injury Struggles

Norway's tennis sensation, Casper Ruud, announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon citing ongoing knee issues, his management confirmed to local media outlets on Saturday. The world No. 16 faced an unfortunate exit in the French Open, falling to unseeded opponent Nuno Borges in the second round.

After the loss, Ruud revealed that his knee injury had been troubling him, resulting in his absence from the men's tour, including withdrawing from the grasscourt competition in Mallorca. "He's back on the court, and things are looking positive, but playing best-of-five sets at Wimbledon remains premature," manager Tina Falster stated.

Notably, Ruud has reached the second round at Wimbledon three times. The iconic tournament is scheduled to start on June 30, followed by the Swiss Open in Gstaad on July 14, where Ruud aims to make a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)