Juventus Aims for Club World Cup Glory Under Igor Tudor

In a press conference ahead of the Club World Cup fixture against Wydad Casablanca, Juventus manager Igor Tudor dismissed concerns about end-of-season fatigue impacting his squad. Tudor stressed that his players are motivated, energetic, and eager to perform well in the upcoming match.

Juventus commenced their campaign with a dominating 5-0 win against UAE's Al Ain. A victory over Wydad would secure their advancement in the tournament, potentially setting the stage for an exciting encounter with Manchester City. Tudor lauded his team's enthusiasm and confidence, attributes he believes flourish under his tenure since March.

Despite a challenging period before his appointment, Tudor turned Juventus' fortunes around, securing a top-four finish in Serie A and Champions League qualification. He credits the players' professionalism and commitment as key drivers of their success. As they continue in the championship, Tudor urged his squad to remain diligent and take each match seriously to achieve their ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)