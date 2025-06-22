Left Menu

India Shines Bright at U23 Asian Wrestling Championships

India’s men's freestyle team achieved its best performance at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships, capturing six gold medals and a team title. The women's team also excelled, winning medals in all categories. The Greco Roman team added to the success with three medals, including one gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vungtau | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:45 IST
India Shines Bright at U23 Asian Wrestling Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's men's freestyle wrestling team has set a new benchmark at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships, capturing a remarkable six gold medals and securing the team title in a historic feat.

This achievement marks an unprecedented triumph for India, with both the men's and women's teams clinching the team championships. The women's team exhibited phenomenal performances, securing medals across all ten categories showcased at the event.

Among the gold medalists in the men's division were Nikhil (61kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Jaideep (74kg), Chander Mohan (79kg), Sachin (92kg), and Vicky (97kg), while Jaspooran Singh bagged the silver in the 125kg category. Meanwhile, the Greco Roman contingent also made their presence felt with one gold among their three medal haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025