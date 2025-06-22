India Shines Bright at U23 Asian Wrestling Championships

India's men's freestyle wrestling team has set a new benchmark at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships, capturing a remarkable six gold medals and securing the team title in a historic feat.

This achievement marks an unprecedented triumph for India, with both the men's and women's teams clinching the team championships. The women's team exhibited phenomenal performances, securing medals across all ten categories showcased at the event.

Among the gold medalists in the men's division were Nikhil (61kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Jaideep (74kg), Chander Mohan (79kg), Sachin (92kg), and Vicky (97kg), while Jaspooran Singh bagged the silver in the 125kg category. Meanwhile, the Greco Roman contingent also made their presence felt with one gold among their three medal haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)