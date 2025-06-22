Kessler Clinches Third Title at Rainy Nottingham Open
American tennis player McCartney Kessler won her third career title by defeating Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska at the Nottingham Open. Despite weather disruptions, Kessler dominated the match, winning 6-4, 7-5. Yastremska, competing in her second final of the year, challenged strongly but couldn't secure the title.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:11 IST
American tennis player McCartney Kessler celebrated her third career title on Sunday, as she triumphed over Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska at the Nottingham Open final.
The match, which faced rain interruptions, saw Kessler dominate from the beginning, eventually securing a 6-4, 7-5 victory in an intense one hour and 34 minutes.
Despite a spirited performance, Yastremska, playing her second final of the year, couldn't capture her first WTA title since 2019. The Ukrainian was the first from her country in 17 years to reach a WTA Tour final on grass.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kessler
- Yastremska
- Nottingham Open
- tennis
- title
- victory
- final
- grass
- Rain-interruption
- tournament
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-American Leaders Poised for Victory in Texas Runoff Elections
Sinner vs. Alcaraz: French Open Final Showdown in Paris
Spain and Portugal Set for Historic UEFA Nations League Final Clash
Neco Master Blaster's Resounding Victory: Aryan Meshram Shines Bright
Veteran Duo Triumphs: Historic French Open Doubles Victory