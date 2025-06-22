Kessler Clinches Third Title at Rainy Nottingham Open

American tennis player McCartney Kessler celebrated her third career title on Sunday, as she triumphed over Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska at the Nottingham Open final.

The match, which faced rain interruptions, saw Kessler dominate from the beginning, eventually securing a 6-4, 7-5 victory in an intense one hour and 34 minutes.

Despite a spirited performance, Yastremska, playing her second final of the year, couldn't capture her first WTA title since 2019. The Ukrainian was the first from her country in 17 years to reach a WTA Tour final on grass.

