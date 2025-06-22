Left Menu

Kessler Clinches Third Title at Rainy Nottingham Open

American tennis player McCartney Kessler won her third career title by defeating Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska at the Nottingham Open. Despite weather disruptions, Kessler dominated the match, winning 6-4, 7-5. Yastremska, competing in her second final of the year, challenged strongly but couldn't secure the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:11 IST
Kessler Clinches Third Title at Rainy Nottingham Open

American tennis player McCartney Kessler celebrated her third career title on Sunday, as she triumphed over Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska at the Nottingham Open final.

The match, which faced rain interruptions, saw Kessler dominate from the beginning, eventually securing a 6-4, 7-5 victory in an intense one hour and 34 minutes.

Despite a spirited performance, Yastremska, playing her second final of the year, couldn't capture her first WTA title since 2019. The Ukrainian was the first from her country in 17 years to reach a WTA Tour final on grass.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025