Bumrah's Bowling Brilliance Leads India to Slender Lead

Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional bowling secured his 14th five-wicket haul, with India snatching a slender first-innings lead of six runs by dismissing England for 465. This came right at the stroke of tea on the third day of the opening Test.

Harry Brook fell just short of a century, scoring 99, as he hit 11 fours and two sixes. His strong partnership with keeper-batter Jamie Smith added 73 for the sixth wicket, followed by a 49-run effort with Chris Woakes for the seventh wicket. Woakes and Brydon Carse's 55-run collaboration for the eighth wicket briefly extended England's innings before Bumrah cleaned up the tail.

In brief, India scored 471 in their first innings, while England managed 465 in 100.4 overs, with notable contributions from Ollie Pope and Ben Ducket, alongside Brook's near-century. Bumrah's figures stood at 5 for 83.

(With inputs from agencies.)