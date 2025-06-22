Left Menu

Delhi's Olympic Aspirations: India Gears Up for 2036 Games

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed confidence in India’s ability to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Alongside Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gupta flagged off the Olympic Day Run, emphasizing India's commitment to improving sports infrastructure under PM Modi. India faces competition from Qatar and Saudi Arabia for hosting rights.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that the capital, along with the rest of the nation, is ready to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Gupta expressed optimism about India's bid during an event that featured the Olympic Day Run.

She emphasized India's commitment to organizing the event with complete dedication. This statement came after the Olympic Day Run was flagged off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, attended by Gupta, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and IOA President P T Usha.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, significant improvements have been made in sports infrastructure, positioning Delhi as a serious contender for the event. However, India's bid faces stiff competition from countries such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

