Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Benedicton Rohit Shatters Records at Senior National Aquatic Championship

Tamil Nadu swimmer B. Benedicton Rohit broke the 'Best Indian Time' in the men's 100m butterfly event at the Senior National Aquatic Championship, securing gold. He achieved a time of 52.57s, surpassing the previous national and Best Indian Times. The event featured other notable performances in various swimming categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:21 IST
Tamil Nadu's Benedicton Rohit Shatters Records at Senior National Aquatic Championship
swimmer

Tamil Nadu's B. Benedicton Rohit lit up the opening day of the Senior National Aquatic Championship, achieving a new landmark in the men's 100m butterfly event. Rohit clocked a remarkable 52.57 seconds at the Kalinga Stadium, breaking the longstanding 'Best Indian Time' of 52.77 seconds set by Virdhawal Khade in 2009, and also surpassing the previous national record of 53.24 seconds held by two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash.

With this record-breaking swim, Rohit not only clinched the gold medal but also met the 'B' qualification time for the World Championship set to take place in Singapore from July 27. Prakash, swimming for the All India Police, finished with a silver at 53.51 seconds, while Railways' Bikram Changmai took bronze in 54.35 seconds.

In other events, Shristi Upadhaya of Odisha and Railways' Astha Choudhary shared the women's 100m butterfly gold with identical times of 1:03.50. Aneesh S Gowda achieved a narrow victory in the men's 200m freestyle, while the Karnataka team dominated the men's 4x200m freestyle relay. The meet featured several other outstanding performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025