Tamil Nadu's Benedicton Rohit Shatters Records at Senior National Aquatic Championship

Tamil Nadu's B. Benedicton Rohit lit up the opening day of the Senior National Aquatic Championship, achieving a new landmark in the men's 100m butterfly event. Rohit clocked a remarkable 52.57 seconds at the Kalinga Stadium, breaking the longstanding 'Best Indian Time' of 52.77 seconds set by Virdhawal Khade in 2009, and also surpassing the previous national record of 53.24 seconds held by two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash.

With this record-breaking swim, Rohit not only clinched the gold medal but also met the 'B' qualification time for the World Championship set to take place in Singapore from July 27. Prakash, swimming for the All India Police, finished with a silver at 53.51 seconds, while Railways' Bikram Changmai took bronze in 54.35 seconds.

In other events, Shristi Upadhaya of Odisha and Railways' Astha Choudhary shared the women's 100m butterfly gold with identical times of 1:03.50. Aneesh S Gowda achieved a narrow victory in the men's 200m freestyle, while the Karnataka team dominated the men's 4x200m freestyle relay. The meet featured several other outstanding performances.

