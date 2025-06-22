KL Rahul Anchors India: Test Match Highlights

On the third day of the opening Test against England, KL Rahul's focused, unbeaten 47 led India to 90/2, ensuring a 96-run lead. Rahul partnered with captain Shubman Gill, stabilizing the innings after Sai Sudharsan contributed with 30 before falling to Ben Stokes.

England managed to level India's first-innings total of 471 with their own robust score of 465, propelled by Harry Brook's near-century, scoring 99. Jasprit Bumrah was instrumental in disrupting England's innings, claiming five wickets for 83 runs, while Prasidh Krishna supported with three wickets.

Brief scores reflect India's dominant first innings total and England's valiant effort, setting the stage for an intense conclusion. India now holds a narrow lead, with KL Rahul poised to further extend it, depending on the fourth day's proceedings.

