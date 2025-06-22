England and India's Test Battle: A Tale of Missed Opportunities and Thrilling Twists

The first Test at Headingley between England and India is finely balanced after an eventful day. India managed to secure a 96-run lead despite commendable efforts from England's batters. Ollie Pope's century and Harry Brook's near-miss were the highlights of England's innings, as they posted 465 runs.

India's response was marked by early scares as Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed cheaply, but patient batting from KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan steadied the innings amid challenging conditions before rain stopped play. Ben Stokes was instrumental for England, removing Sudharsan and adding pressure on India.

For England, the day was bittersweet as Brook fell short of a century at his home ground. The hosts were boosted by a strong lower-order contribution, contrasting with India's struggles, as fielding mishaps seemed to be India's undoing, allowing England back into the game multiple times.

