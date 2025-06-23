Jude Bellingham to Undergo Surgery Post-Club World Cup
Jude Bellingham, the Real Madrid and England midfielder, announced he'll have shoulder surgery following the Club World Cup due to a long-standing injury. Despite playing through discomfort and helping Real Madrid win titles, he chose surgery to stop relying on a shoulder sling during games.
The shoulder problem originally surfaced during a match against Rayo Vallecano, leading to Bellingham missing two games for Real Madrid and England in late 2023. Since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, the midfielder has been a vital asset, wearing shoulder strapping during matches, yet contributing significantly to their League and Champions League victories.
Bellingham explained that ongoing discomfort prompted his decision for surgery post-tournament. Despite the uncertainty of his return timeline, he expressed a desire to play without the burden of a sling, emphasizing the support received from medical staff during this period.
