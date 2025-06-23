Jude Bellingham to Undergo Surgery Post-Club World Cup

Real Madrid and England's midfielder Jude Bellingham has confirmed his plans to undergo surgery for a persistent shoulder issue after the Club World Cup in the United States concludes. The 21-year-old has managed the injury since 2023, playing through pain for both his club and national team.

The shoulder problem originally surfaced during a match against Rayo Vallecano, leading to Bellingham missing two games for Real Madrid and England in late 2023. Since joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, the midfielder has been a vital asset, wearing shoulder strapping during matches, yet contributing significantly to their League and Champions League victories.

Bellingham explained that ongoing discomfort prompted his decision for surgery post-tournament. Despite the uncertainty of his return timeline, he expressed a desire to play without the burden of a sling, emphasizing the support received from medical staff during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)