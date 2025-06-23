Left Menu

Tyrese Haliburton's Sudden Exit: A Game-Changing NBA Finals Twist

Tyrese Haliburton, star of the Indiana Pacers, was forced to leave Game 7 of the NBA Finals due to an injury. Previously injured in Game 5, Haliburton started strong before slipping and needing medical assistance. His unexpected exit adds a dramatic twist to the championship game.

Updated: 23-06-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 06:16 IST
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton left injured midway through the first quarter in the winner-take-all Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The point guard was off to a terrific start in the decider with three three-pointers in the first five minutes of the game when he slipped and fell while driving toward the basket at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

He slapped his fist and wept as team medical staff rushed to his aid with five minutes left in the quarter. He was later seen gingerly moving to the locker room with the aid of two staff members, with a towel over his head. An NBA Finals MVP contender, Haliburton suffered a previous calf injury in Game 5 of the series.

