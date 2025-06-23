Tyrese Haliburton's Sudden Exit: A Game-Changing NBA Finals Twist
Tyrese Haliburton, star of the Indiana Pacers, was forced to leave Game 7 of the NBA Finals due to an injury. Previously injured in Game 5, Haliburton started strong before slipping and needing medical assistance. His unexpected exit adds a dramatic twist to the championship game.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton left injured midway through the first quarter in the winner-take-all Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The point guard was off to a terrific start in the decider with three three-pointers in the first five minutes of the game when he slipped and fell while driving toward the basket at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
He slapped his fist and wept as team medical staff rushed to his aid with five minutes left in the quarter. He was later seen gingerly moving to the locker room with the aid of two staff members, with a towel over his head. An NBA Finals MVP contender, Haliburton suffered a previous calf injury in Game 5 of the series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports On the Move: Big Wins, Shocking Losses, and Injury Updates
Delhi's Deadly Roads: Despite Decrease in Fatalities, Injury Rates Rise
Steve Smith's Injury Sidelines Australian Star in WTC Final
Sean Abbott Joins Australian Test Squad Amid Injury Concerns
Innovative Magnetic Technique Revives Indian Patient with Complex Bile Duct Injury