Left Menu

England's Strong Start: Early Overs Unfold

England initiates their second innings strong with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, remaining unbeaten. With a total of 21 runs in only 6 overs, the match sees a promising start despite tight bowling by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:20 IST
England's Strong Start: Early Overs Unfold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a powerful start to their second innings, England's opening batsmen showcased resilience on the field. Zak Crawley, with 12 runs, and Ben Duckett, with 9 runs, remained not out, signaling a budding partnership.

By the end of 6 overs, England's scorecard reported a total of 21 runs without any loss. The steadfast players countered the fierce bowling attack led by India's Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Bumrah and Siraj, bowling a disciplined spell, managed to contain runs but couldn't break through the resilient English opening pair. As the game progresses, all eyes remain on the evolving dynamics between the batsmen and the bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025