England's Strong Start: Early Overs Unfold
England initiates their second innings strong with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, remaining unbeaten. With a total of 21 runs in only 6 overs, the match sees a promising start despite tight bowling by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja.
In a powerful start to their second innings, England's opening batsmen showcased resilience on the field. Zak Crawley, with 12 runs, and Ben Duckett, with 9 runs, remained not out, signaling a budding partnership.
By the end of 6 overs, England's scorecard reported a total of 21 runs without any loss. The steadfast players countered the fierce bowling attack led by India's Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja.
Bumrah and Siraj, bowling a disciplined spell, managed to contain runs but couldn't break through the resilient English opening pair. As the game progresses, all eyes remain on the evolving dynamics between the batsmen and the bowlers.
