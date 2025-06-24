Matthews Shines as Rankings Shift: ICC Update on T20I and ODI Standings

West Indies star Hayley Matthews' remarkable prowess in the field saw her near the pinnacle in the latest ICC Women's T20I Batter Rankings, according to the ICC. With an impressive 147 runs in the series against South Africa, Matthews led her team to a 2-1 series victory, closing in on the current No.1, Beth Mooney.

The 27-year-old Matthews achieved a personal best of 770 rating points, now just 24 points shy of Mooney. South African players like Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, and Annerie Dercksen also climbed the rankings ladder following strong performances, particularly Brits who moved up to sixth position in T20I rankings.

Similarly, the T20I bowlers' rankings saw movement, with South Africa's Nonkululek Mlaba and Ayabonga Khaka making significant progress. West Indies' Afy Fletcher climbed three positions to 12th among T20I bowlers. In the ODI rankings, Brits was celebrated for being the top scorer, advancing to 21st position, while Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp also made gains in their respective lists.

