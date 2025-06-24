Allegations of Misconduct Shake AITA: A Tennis Federation in Turmoil
AITA Finance Committee member Hironmoy Chatterjee accuses President Anil Jain of misusing funds for personal travel, sparking disputes about governance ahead of the 2024 elections. Jain defends his actions as within entitlement. The controversy has led to proposed no-confidence motions and legal skirmishes, further dividing the federation.
- Country:
- India
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is embroiled in controversy following accusations of financial mismanagement by its Finance Committee member, Hironmoy Chatterjee. Allegations surfaced that AITA President Anil Jain spent over Rs one crore on foreign trips, including visits to Grand Slams with his wife, allegedly funded by federation resources.
Chatterjee claims the president's actions reflect a broader issue of governance, particularly as the tennis body approaches its September 2024 elections. He asserts that the finance committee's increased allowances for foreign visits lacked proper executive approval, intensifying internal conflicts.
In response, Jain refutes the claims, maintaining that travel with his wife was permitted under the AITA's revised policy. The ongoing disputes have resulted in a no-confidence motion and legal complications, highlighting the federation's deepening internal rift.
ALSO READ
L&T Finance Enters Gold Loan Market with Paul Merchants Acquisition; Poonawalla Fincorp Unveils Instant MSME Loans
Work done by PM Modi-led govt for good governance, welfare of poor will be written in golden letters: BJP president J P Nadda.
One Ocean Finance Initiative Launched to Transform Global Ocean Investment
Golden Era: Modi's 11 Years of Transformative Governance
Celebrating 11 Years of Modi Governance: A Path Toward 'Viksit Bharat'