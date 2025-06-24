Left Menu

Allegations of Misconduct Shake AITA: A Tennis Federation in Turmoil

AITA Finance Committee member Hironmoy Chatterjee accuses President Anil Jain of misusing funds for personal travel, sparking disputes about governance ahead of the 2024 elections. Jain defends his actions as within entitlement. The controversy has led to proposed no-confidence motions and legal skirmishes, further dividing the federation.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is embroiled in controversy following accusations of financial mismanagement by its Finance Committee member, Hironmoy Chatterjee. Allegations surfaced that AITA President Anil Jain spent over Rs one crore on foreign trips, including visits to Grand Slams with his wife, allegedly funded by federation resources.

Chatterjee claims the president's actions reflect a broader issue of governance, particularly as the tennis body approaches its September 2024 elections. He asserts that the finance committee's increased allowances for foreign visits lacked proper executive approval, intensifying internal conflicts.

In response, Jain refutes the claims, maintaining that travel with his wife was permitted under the AITA's revised policy. The ongoing disputes have resulted in a no-confidence motion and legal complications, highlighting the federation's deepening internal rift.

